WEST BEND
Richard T. Schmidt
June 7, 1937 — Aug. 17, 2021
Richard T. Schmidt, age 84, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born June 7, 1937 to Herman and Ruth (nee Hausmann) Schmidt.
On December 5, 1959 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Erickson at Good Shepherd Church in West Bend.
He attended West Bend High School and joined the navy in 1955, serving 4-and-a-half years and enjoyed the traveling to various countries. After his discharge he went to work at Gehl Company, retiring in 2000 after 40 years of employment. He was a member of the Hexelbank 25-year club while employed.
He enjoyed fishing and going up north to Michael’s land to go hunting.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and really enjoyed the visits from his 4 great-grandbabies. They made his eyes light up every time he saw them.
Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy, 3 children: Michael (Lisa), Marita (Jeff) Heintz and Robert, and 2 grandchildren: Jessica (Danny) Davis and Matthew (Melanie) Heintz. He is further survived by his 4 great-grandchildren: Amelia, Piper, Cassidy and Danny Jr., his sisters: Carol Hahn and Diane (Steve) Rice and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Ruth Schmidt, his father and mother-in-law Clarence and Bernice Erickson, his son Richard Jr., 2 brothers-in-law Richard Hahn and Donald Erickson and 1 sister-in-law Bonnie Ripley.
He enjoyed sitting outside on the patio and watching the deer across the road.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt Thank You to the staff in the ICU at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and staff at the Kathy Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend with Rev. Robert Hein officiating. Inurnment will take place in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors on Monday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 11:50 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.