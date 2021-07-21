Richard W. Engel, K9RWE (formerly KE9QU)
Richard Wayne Engel, 80, died on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls. He was born in 1940 in Milwaukee to Carl and Marie (nee Mattheisen) Engel Jr.
Richard loved the Stones, the Highwaymen and “Law & Order”. He even learned to love the Packers after he figured out the ball had pointy ends. And he loved to talk! On ham radio, at the Farmers Market, restaurants and to every household serviceperson. He was a tech wizard, not only buying those fat books on coding and design, but reading them. He gave the people who called with computer problems the Friends and Family discount; ie: free advice and service. Many Washington County non-profits benefited from his talent and kindness.
Regrets? Oh sure. He wanted to celebrate his 80th birthday in style, but Covid prevented that. He and Pat wanted to celebrate a silver wedding anniversary. Didn’t quite make it. So many people loved Richard. That was his success.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Hrobsky, his daughters, Gail, East Moline, IL, and Janelle, Salem, OR, and his son Steve (Val), Waterloo, IA. Also mourning his death are his nephew Matthew, grandchildren Marie, Ashley and Justin and their families, cousins and other relatives and friends
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 17 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend) with Pastor Jim Ryan presiding. Visitation will precede the service from 10:30 am until 11:45 am. Lunch will follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society or Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. (262)338 2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.