Rick R. Rome, 50
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:30 pm at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Avenue for Rick R. Rome who died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from natural causes at the age of 50 years. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Rick was born in Augusta, Georgia at Ft. Gordon on September 28, 1970, the son of the late Barry Rome and Barbara Arcuri. Rick is survived by his mother, Barbara, daughters, Alyssa and Ashley Rome, grandchildren, Mariah R. and Braydon Rome, sister, Angela Rome and brother, Scott Rome and his grandfather Doyle (the late Carol) Brugman, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.