WEST BEND
Ricky ‘Rick’ Rusch
Jan, 2, 1959 - Sept. 2, 2021
Ricky “Rick” Lawrence Rusch, age 62, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021, at his home in West Bend. He was born on Jan, 2, 1959, in West Bend to Roger and Darlene “Peggy” (nee Mack) Rusch.
Rick is survived by his two sons, Collin and Taylor Rusch; aunt Charlotte Hoffman; cousins Sherie (Jack) Kruse, Lisa (Steve) Schroeder, Debby Schultz, Christi Grootemont, other relatives; close friends, Dale and Paula Brath along with many others. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, September 9 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rick’s name to a charity of your choice.
Rick’s special love was Meagan, a rescued stray cat he adopted. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing until their sides ached. Rick’s two favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Last year he was looking forward to going bear hunting in Canada but due to COVID the trip needed to be canceled. Rick also had a green thumb when it came to growing peppers ... jalapenos to ghost. Rick’s motto, the hotter the pepper the better in order to make his famous salsa delicious. He’ll be missed by all who knew him.
