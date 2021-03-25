SLINGER
Rita Ann Puls
Dec. 23, 1930 - March 22, 2021
Rita Ann Puls (nee Stoffel) of Slinger, age 90 years, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Rita was born on December 23,1930, in the Town of West Bend to Herbert N. and Walburga E. (nee Mueller) Stoffel. She graduated from Slinger High School, class of 1948. She married Jerome (Jerry) A. Puls on May 10, 1950, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Nabob. Rita and her husband, Jerry, owned and operated Jerry’s Tap in Slinger for over 25 years. She dedicated her life to loving and supporting her family. Rita took great pride in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren by being active in their lives. Rita enjoyed cooking and baking; she was known for her “Grandma Rita Burgers,” potato salad, and chocolate chip cookies. She also loved vacationing with family and friends at their cabin in Eagle River. Rita’s favorite pastimes were watching the Brewers and Packers as well as doing crossword puzzles. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger. Rita was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Rita is survived by her two loving children, Thomas (Elizabeth) Puls and Diane Puls; cherished grandchildren: Keri (Mike) Tennies, Kyle (Jenni) Opetz, Kodie (Danielle) Opetz, Angela (Kevin) Tennies; cherished great-grandchildren: Carter and Brooke Tennies, Mason and Harper Opetz, Brady Tennies and awaiting “Baby Tennies”; dear siblings and siblings-in-law: Leroy and Marian Stoffel, Dave Stoffel, Janice Zuern, Rich Gullickson, and Stanley Puls. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Jerry; brothers Jerome and Charles Stoffel; sisters Elly Kratz, Judy Gullickson and Maryrose Stoffel, brothers-in-law Bob Kratz, Don Zuern and Earl Puls, sisters-in-law Marion and Phyllis Puls.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger) with Father Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the doctors and medical staff of Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice, Kathy’s Hospice and Serenity Villa for their special care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.