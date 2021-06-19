MANITOWOC
Rita Eve Zweck
Rita Eve (Walters) (Osterbrink) Zweck, age 87, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
A Life Celebration Social for relatives and friends will be held on Thursday July 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water St., Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To view a complete obituary and submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
Rita’s family would like to extend their thanks and deep appreciation to the staffs of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Community Care, and Davita for all of the care they provided to Rita.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.