Rita G. Burfeind, 83
Mrs. Rita Burfeind of Grafton fell asleep in Jesus on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was 83 years old.
Rita was born on June 10, 1937, in Jackson, on Pleasant Valley Road, five miles up the street from where she passed. She was daughter of Christian and Flora Steinbach Seefeldt. Her father was the principal at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton. Rita grew up at the teacherage on St. Paul’s property (on the same spot where she spent her remaining years at Providence Place in Grafton). There she met Robert Burfeind, the son of the Rev. Edwin Burfeind, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, who lived at the parsonage next door.
Rita graduated from Lutheran High School in Milwaukee, Class of 1955, before continuing her education at Valparaiso University. She was united in marriage to Robert Burfeind on October 3, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine. Bob and Rita built a home in Grafton before settling there in 1967 to raise their family. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Rita worked part time as a medical technologist at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington (eventually St. Mary’s Ozaukee in Mequon) before retiring in 2005.
Most important in Rita’s life was her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. She loved Bible Study, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, supporting cancer patients/survivors, and working at the church.
Mrs. Burfeind was “the storyteller of her family” and enjoyed relating family history to her children and grandchildren. She loved writing and leaves behind a novel that is yet to be published. Mrs. Burfeind was an editor for various publications and books, editing up until this year. She collected rose petals from events throughout her lifetime, helping maintain wonderful memories of those important times.
Rita loved gardening, hosting dinners, and vacationing with her family at Cool Sha Nagh, the family cabin up north near Elcho. She traveled with her family throughout the U.S., and with her husband to destinations such as Tuscany, Hong Kong, Ireland, England, France, and Hawaii. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Rita’s memory include her four sons: Craig (Laurie) Burfeind of Chanhassan, MN, Daniel Burfeind of Wayzata, MN, John (Jennifer) Burfeind of Bayside and Peter (Jillian) Burfeind of Union City, MI; 16 grandchildren: Brandon (Laura), Leah (Patrick) Coveney, Philip (fiancée Stacy), Joel, Colin, Christian, Grace, Joseph, Ella, Jack, Katie, Aaron, Phoebe, Thomas, Vesper and Simon Burfeind; and five great-grandchildren: Daniel, Alice, Anna, Blake and Kate. She is further survived by sister Marian (John) Steinke of Minoqua; sisters-in-law Barbara (Roger) Strenger of Plymouth and Marion (David) Erdmann of Hopkins, MN; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four infant siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. Pastor Scott Kruse will preside. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Paul Cemetery until the day of resurrection. The family will receive visitors at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, on Saturday April 3, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., when we will process to church for services at 2 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Concordia University Bible Institute, the American Cancer Society, or Lutheran Bible Translators.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.