Robert ‘Bob’ F. Sterle
Jan. 11, 1935 — Sept. 29, 2021
Robert “Bob” F. Sterle, age 86, formerly of West Bend passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021, at The Auberge at Oak Village, Menomonee Falls.
He was born January 11, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Ann (nee Harnick) Sterle. He attended Wauwatosa East High School, and upon graduating, joined the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force with an honorable discharge, Bob worked for Milwaukee County for over 30 years. First, as a Supervisor in the Milwaukee County Institutions and then finished his career as a dispatcher for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department.
He married the love of his life Patricia Graf on September 9, 1961. Bob and Patricia continued to live in Milwaukee raising their children until Bob retired and they moved to West Bend. Bob had many interests and hobbies and managed to dabble in them all. A few of his favorites included building model airplanes, photography, and welding. He also enjoyed donating to the many casinos he visited in various states. Bob loved the outdoors and his favorite place on earth was at the cabin in Iola, WI. He, his sons, and other friends built the cabin, including a “two seater” outhouse. Eventually indoor plumbing was added, and Bob, Patricia and their family spent significant time enjoying their slice of heaven in the woods.
Bob was passionate about his family, and he loved when they came together for celebrations or the holidays. His sense of humor will be greatly missed at these gatherings.
Bob was also passionate about his country and his faith. The American flag was always proudly flying at his home, and for many years he was an active member at the New Hope United Church of Christ in Jackson.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his children, Mark (Barb) of Germantown, Jane of Milwaukee, Tom (Aiste) of Germantown, Kathy of Menomonee Falls, four grandchildren, Brian, Keri, Lydia, Paulina Sterle, three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Noah, and Alayna Sterle, and many sister/brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021 and Funeral Service begins at 6 pm at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home at N84 W17937 Menomonee Avenue, Menomonee Falls. In remembrance of Bob's life, the family requests and appreciates that any charitable donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
