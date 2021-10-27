Robert ‘Bob’ Gavin
Dec. 23, 1956 - Oct. 23, 2021
Robert “Bob” Gavin passed away at his home on October 23, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1956 to George and Johanna Gavin in Port Washington. He attended Kewaskum High School before joining the U.S. Navy, serving from 1975 to 1981. Bob loved reading and was an avid hunter and fisherman prior to his lengthy illness.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Renee; sisters Maria Gavin, Isabella Ray, and Debora (Armando) Manresa; his brother, Michael (Michelle) Gavin; a stepdaughter, Andrea (Mario) Gomez; four granddaughters, a great-grandson; and nieces and nephews who all will miss him dearly.
At the request of Bob, no funeral will be held.