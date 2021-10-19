Robert (Bob) Glenn Heck, 90
Jan. 25, 1931 - Aug. 27, 2021
Robert (Bob) Glenn Heck passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Fort Meyers, Fla. He was born January 25, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Lura A. (Feller) and Milton S. Heck. Bob graduated from Lincoln High School, joined the Air Force, married Carol Colleen Husk on March 22, 1952, and became the loving father of two children, Cynthia Marie Heck and Timothy Neal Heck. Living in Milwaukee he apprenticed and was employed at Johnson Service Control, Inc., joining the Steamfitters Union. Bob later moved to Cedarburg and became Maintenance District Supervisor, in charge of all the Cedarburg Public Schools, grounds and buildings utilizing his many skill sets which he also used to help family and friends. He loved to be busy and trained as a Cedarburg volunteer firefighter and in later retirement years drove the Cedarburg Senior Center bus helping folks get to their appointments.
He loved the outdoors while fishing, hunting, golfing, boating and indoors with bowling, photography and cabinet making. He enjoyed creating things from wood and shared these creations with his family and friends.
In 2012, Bob celebrated sixty years of marriage to Carol, whom he dearly loved. In those sixty years, they traveled all over the United States and beyond, alone, with family or dear friends making use of his love of recording their celebration of life with photography. He is survived by and will be dearly by his daughter, Cynthia M. Heck, and Sandra L. Fifarek from Lehigh Acres, FL; son, Timothy N. and Debra L. (Russell) Heck, Lehigh Acres, FL; grandchildren, Kyle R. Heck and Jessica Wilson Heck, of Syracuse, Utah, Mallory L. Heck and Jessie C. Alverson, of Fort Meyers, FL, David W. Fifarek of Franklin; great-grand children, Peri C. and Rue C. Heck of Syracuse, Utah, Kiana S. and Avri R. Solik-Fifarek, of Milwaukee. Bob is also survived by an extensive family of cousins, nieces, nephews, grand- and great-nieces and -nephews who hail from all over the United States.
Funerary arrangements have been made by Baldwin Brothers A Funeral & Cremation Society, Fort Meyers, FL.