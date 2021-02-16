Robert (Bob) Harry Christiaansen, 89
Bob passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 13, 2021, at the age of 89 at Anita’s Gardens, Grafton. Bob was born on June 7, 1931, in Milwaukee to Gertrude (nee Becker) and Robert Christiaansen. Bob was a graduate of Rufus King High School and worked many years for Geuder, Paeschke & Frey Company until retirement.
As an accomplished pianist, his music provided much appreciated entertainment at family gatherings and at Organ Piper Pizza, where he sat in with his brother Jim and fellow musicians from time to time. Bob will certainly be remembered for his quick wit and gentle nature.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his cherished brother Neil Christiaansen.
Bob will be greatly missed by his beloved brother James “Jim” Christiaansen; nephews, Daniel Christiaansen of Glendale, Jon (Jean) Christiaansen of Cedarburg; sister-in-law, Janet Christiaansen of Brookfield; cousins, Donald “Pat” (Betty) Christel of Brussels; Bruce (Joye) Christel of Mesa, AZ; Ronald Becker of Sheboygan; Richard (Karen) Zimmermann of Racine; Joelle (Thomas) Myers of New Holstein; extended family and beloved friends.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the caring staff of Anita’s Gardens, Grafton, and Heartland Hospice Care for taking such compassionate care of Bob.
Do to COVID a private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery in Mequon.
