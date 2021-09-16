SLINGER
Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson
Feb. 15, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2021
Robert “Bob” Johnson, age 95 years, of Slinger passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Cedar Bay East in West Bend.
Bob was born on February 15, 1926, in Stoughton to Rudolph and Irene Johnson (nee Olson). After graduating from Stoughton High School, Bob was drafted to service in the United States Army Air Corps. When he returned, he was united in marriage to Beverly Barnes on Aug. 18, 1951. Bob earned his undergraduate degree at UW-Stevens Point and later earned his master’s degree at UW-Milwaukee.
Bob began his career at Slinger High School in 1952 as a biology teacher, and later went on to become a guidance counselor, athletic director, and longtime multisport coach. Bob finished his career as vice principal at Slinger High School in 1994.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his son, Kym (Sue) Johnson; grandson, Cory (Katie) Johnson; great-grandson, Rylan Johnson; brother, Ernest (the late Elaine) Johnson; two sisters, Margaret (Bob) Wersland and Elaine (the late Bill) Paton. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Johnson.
In consideration of current COVID conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Slinger Union Cemetery with only immediate family.
Bob’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Community in West Bend for the loving care they provided.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to the Slinger High School scholarship fund.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.