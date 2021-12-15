WEST BEND
Robert ‘Bob’ Zickuhr
July 15, 1939 - Dec. 13, 2021
If there has ever been an example of a life lived well, it would be that of Robert “Bob” Zickuhr. Born July 15, 1939, on a farm in North Dakota, he was raised a typical farm boy, milking cows, and plowing fields. He began his education by riding his pony to the one-room schoolhouse in the neighboring town. He graduated high school in a class of six. Education was always valued by him, and he was the first person in his family who attended college. He felt fortunate to enroll in Jamestown College on a baseball scholarship. With his degree in education completed, he moved to Milwaukee to begin his teaching career at Milwaukee Public Schools. Teachers’ hours allowed him to moonlight at the Fox and Hounds where he honed his skill at mixing a perfect cocktail. With summers off he was able to begin his lifelong love affair with the game of golf. He always thought his game was in good shape if he could “shoot his age.”
This wasn’t the only love affair that began at that time. When he met Mary at a friend’s wedding, his heart was captured forever. They were married December 3, 1968, and she joined him in the green house on Orinda Ct. where they raised their three daughters.
The early years of their marriage were busy with teaching, golf, bowling, great times with friends, and maintaining the greenest lawn in the neighborhood.
As the kids grew older and retirement drew near, Bob and Mary relocated to West Bend, where living on the lake gave him countless hours of boating, fishing, and watching sunsets in the garden with a cocktail.
He left this earth in his sleep at 6:00 a.m. on December 13, 2021. He will be remembered as the most loving husband by Mary Zickuhr; and the most supportive father by Michelle Gonzalez (Jesse), Melissa Zickuhr (Pat Costello) and Margaret Zickuhr Zolp (Ryan Zolp). He will be remembered as the best big brother to Clarence Zickuhr and the most fun Papa to Eric Kohnke, Amanda Egnarski, Andrew Jacobson, Blake Costello, Jessica Costello, Josh Costello, and Danny Zolp; and great-grandfather (Papa Honey) to Lily, Cooper, and Brody Kohnke and Keevie Egnarski. He will be remembered by countless nieces and nephews as the uncle who was quick with a joke or silly story.
Bob’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, December 16, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St., West Bend, with a time for remembrance at 6 p.m.
The family thanks all of those who have reached out and been so supportive during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Evans Scholarship Fund at West Bend Country Club.
Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.