Robert D. ‘Bob’ McKillip
Dec. 15, 1941 — Jan. 20, 2021
Robert Dennis “Bob” McKillip, age 79, was born into eternal life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Bob was born December 15, 1941, in Milwaukee. He was the only child of Porter and Marcella (nee Hemmer) McKillip. He attended St. John’s School in Milwaukee.
In 1965, he met his loving and dedicated wife, Judith “Judy” McKillip (nee Kiessling). They married on November 16, 1968. In 1974, they moved to Richfield, where they raised their five children. Bob worked for Roundy’s as a warehouse manager for 24 years, and in 1987, he opened his own business, B& B Wholesale, which he ran until he retired in 2000. Bob shared his love of water with his family by taking them on many summertime adventures to local Wisconsin lakes — tubing, waterskiing, and riding the waves.
Since his retirement, he spent his time working part-time jobs at Napa and Sysco where he entertained people with his storytelling and sarcastic charm. Bob was a dedicated and loving grandpa. He attended many, if not all, the grandkids’ school events, church celebrations, birthday parties, plays, recitals, and sporting events. For the little ones, he provided warm hugs and a cozy lap to rest in. He will be remembered by his grandchildren as the ultimate grillmaster, silly-cookie monster, and talented “birdfeeder” protector.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; six children, Tammy Black, Michael (Alexis), Colleen (Brian Stoddard), Patrick (Jill), Joseph (Kathryn), and Mary (Timothy Pehowski); 11 grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda, Amelia, Keegan, Alana, Alex, Tabitha, Cara, Aidan, Hudson, and Dawson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt Liz.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., WI 53086) with the Very Reverend Richard Stoffel presiding. Private family interment will be at New St. Peter Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial Mass donations to St. Peter’s Catholic Church (208 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) or donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959) for children’s cancer are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.