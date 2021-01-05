WEST BEND
Robert E. Moser
Nov. 24, 1925 - Jan. 2, 2021
Robert (Bob) E. Moser, of West Bend, age 95, joined his wife, Virginia, in heaven on January 1, 2021, at 3:00 a.m., just three hours too late to celebrate Virginia’s 90th birthday. Bob hated being late! He was born to William and Evelyn (nee Falk) on the family farm in Barton. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School through the eighth grade and then worked on the family farm. He began his lifelong occupation in excavation at the age of 20 and worked for several companies before starting Moser Grading Service in 1968. Both of his sons, Bryan and Dale, began working for him between the ages of 12 and 14, when Bob bought each of them their own cat and scraper. Dale went on to buy the farm and business in 1985 and then Bob worked for him. It wasn’t easy!
He married Virginia (nee Bauer) on January 17, 1953. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in a celebration fit for royalty before Virginia passed a month later.
Bob was part of the nationwide Robert Moser Society and enjoyed the two get-togethers he attended in different states.
Bob was passionate about a few things in this life:
1) His family, past and present. Bob worked on both his and Virginia’s family ancestry for many years and has numerous books with photos and information going back to when both families immigrated to the U.S.
Darlene (David Stern) and their children and grandchildren Jim (Christa) Faith, Hope, Rachel; Josh (Lacey) Drake, Daigan; Jon (Jen) Liam, Bennett; Amanda (Jairo) Huilar - Melody, Calliope; Jacob (special friend Jolene), Ana (Caleb) Rhoads - Emerson; Alyssa (special friend Mayukh); Angela (Jacob) Sheahan; Amelia.
Marilyn Terlinden and her children and grandchildren Jesse (Amber) Landon, Amaya, Eva; Heidi, (William) Lindman - Lily and baby boy due in May 2021; Luke (Margie) Estelle, Henry, Esther; Marie Bryan (Becky) and their children Bill (Brittany), Steve (Skyler).
Dale (Beth) and their children and grandchildren Cory (Sarah); Mat (Jessie) - Shawn, Noah, Reagan, Brystol; Noah (Mallory) - Maverick.
2) His lifelong work operating a bulldozer and scraper. In 2005, Western Builder Magazine featured Bob in an article on his 60 years as an excavator. He wondered at that time if he was the oldest excavator in the state of Wisconsin, and then worked another 12 years!
3) His 40-acre hobby farm. He was also an avid and meticulous gardener. It drove him crazy that his daughter-in-law, Becky’s garden was cleaner than his. He took great pride in growing almost all of his own food and had tremendous interest in health and nutrition. He firmly believed it was because he ate healthy that he was never on one medication until he was almost 90.
4) Building a home in Florida in 1968 and spending winters there with Virginia harvesting organic oranges, grapefruit, lemons and persimmons from his orchard.
Bob is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Lucille (special friend Joe) and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, and their infant son; siblings and spouses Ray and Wylene, Paul and Audrey, Esther and Ralph Klein, Marcella Heller, Floyd Janz; and great-grandchild, Colton.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for family only at St. Mary’s Church in West Bend. The service will be livestreamed on the Phillip Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 for anyone who wishes to participate without being there in person.
In honor of their grandfather, 10 of his grandsons will be the pallbearers for his funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Allay Home & Hospice would be appreciated. They, along with Laura Miller, took excellent care of Dad in his home for the last few months of his life. He would not have been able to stay home without them. Thank you, ladies!
“You are reading in the newspaper that I am dead. Don’t believe it for a moment. I am more alive than I have ever been. The grave is only a journey into His Presence.”
