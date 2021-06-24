SLINGER
Robert Edward Kearns Sr.
Oct. 26, 1932 - June 19, 2021
Robert Edward Kearns Sr of Slinger passed away on June 19th, 2021, at age 88.
Robert, AKA, “Bob” was born October 26th, 1932. Bob was preceded in death by his son Richard James, daughter Diana Marie, his parents Francis (Tom) and Marie Kearns, brother, Commander James Kearns, and sister Kathleen Schneider.
Bob spent his early years in Port Washington and attended elementary and high school there. While in high school, he worked at several jobs learning different trades. After graduating from Port Washington High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He returned to Port Washington and was employed by J&H Heating, learning the heating and sheet metal trade.
On March 2, 1957, Bob married Geraldine Gundrum and resided in Jackson and raised 7 children.
In 1958 Bob started his own business, Kearns Heating Co., serving West Bend and surrounding areas. Bob built several duplexes and constructed the main terminal at the Hartford Airport.
Bob purchased a condo on Sanibel Island, FL, where he frequently spent his vacation time and which he also made available for his children’s use as well. After retiring at age 65, Bob Jr. purchased the family business. Bob then, developed and ran “Country Sports Golf Practice Center” in Slinger, assisted by his son Brian. Besides being busy at the “center” Bob took pride in being able to financially help out his children whenever they needed some assistance.
Bob was content and felt he had lived a full life.
He is survived by his children, Robert, JR (Joan), Lynn (Scott) Christenson, Steven, Brian, Eric (Tricia) and Michelle (Robert) Russell. Also 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday June 29th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. Internment immediately following at the Washington County Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his two children, Richard James and Diana Marie.
Rest in peace, Bob. You are loved and greatly missed.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.