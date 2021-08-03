Robert F. ‘Bob’ Ellerbrock, 80
Robert F. “Bob” Ellerbrock of Grafton, a cherished husband, dad, grandpa “Pops” and friend left this earth on July 30, 2021 at the age of 80, taking with him a piece of each of our hearts. Bob was born in Ladd, IL on December 8, 1940 to the late Frank and Alma (nee Filippini) Ellerbrock. Bob was man of integrity; loving and strong, full of mischief and humor. Aside from being a Physical Therapist, he wore many hats. He was “commissioner” of his poker group; the hot dog man of Cedarburg, and director of Fun Services, to name just a few of his endeavors. He was always willing to try something new - often on a whim! He loved Mexico, and would make a yearly trip starting with his honeymoon in 1966. One could often hear him listening to Mariachi music.
Bob is predeceased by his wife Joey, and his parents. Missing him always are his wife Maureen “Reenie”; children: Debbie Wimmer, Scott Ellerbrock and Brian (Rachel) Ellerbrock; his sister Nina; grandchildren: Abby Wimmer; Jordan and Ethan Ellerbrock. He is also survived by his bonus children: Laura (Kurt) Taken-Holtze, Brea (Chris) Ellsworth and Matt (Jen) Taken and their children; Regina & Olivia; Piper, Calvin, Hattie, Bronwyn and Elliott; Miles, Nico and Marley.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Mueller Funeral Home 979 N. Green Bay Rd., Grafton, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 - 2:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 2:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: St. Bede Academy 24 West Hwy 6 Peru, IL 61354 (his high school which he dearly loved), or the charity of your choice. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Grafton, WI assisting the family. For online condolences please go to www.muellerfuneralhome.com.