TOWN OF HARTFORD
Robert Gordon Belk
June 6, 1950 - Sept. 18, 2021
Robert Gordon Belk, age 71, of the Town of Hartford passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021.
Bob was born June 6, 1950 in Munford, Tenn., to Mable Eveline (nee Stringfellow) and Thomas Belk. He worked on the family farm with his father until he moved to Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mary Chase on July 25, 1986.
Bob owned and operated Better Service Drywall for many years. He enjoyed having a hobby farm, taking care of goats and horses. Bob also enjoyed going up north and deer hunting. Bob’s wit will never be forgotten; he definitely had a personality one would never forget. He will be missed dearly.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, and cherished children, Stacy Ann Belk and Thomas O’Neil (Sarah) Belk. He was the proud “Peepo” of McKinley and Wyatt, dear brother of Eva Pearl (Billy) Harden and James Thomas (Joyce) Belk, and the dear brother-in-law of Thomas Chase, Sue (special friend, Duke) Kniess, Sandy (R.T.) Ransanici, and Jeff (Dawn) Chase. He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, former siblings-in-law, Carol Chase and Jerry Kniess, among other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Bob and Betty Chase; sister, Patsy Ann (Ersel) Starnes; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Chase.
The Belk Family will host a celebration of Bob’s life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the St. Lawrence Fire Hall (4955 WI-175 Hartford, WI 53027) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Bob enjoyed supporting the youth of Washington County within the Meat Animal Sale at the county fair. In honor of Bob, memorial contributions are sincerely appreciated to the Washington Co. Meat Animal Sale Committee, WCMASC, PO Box 519, Allenton, WI 53002.
The Shimon Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.