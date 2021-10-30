MENOMONIE
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Bath
Nov. 22, 1934 — Oct. 27, 2021
Robert J. “Bob” Bath, 86, of Menomonie, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on October 27, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Menomonie.
Robert was born on November 22, 1934, in Milwaukee. He was an orphaned from birth and lived with the Capuchin Nuns in Milwaukee until the age of 10 where he then went to work on various farms. As a young man he also worked at the convent in Campbellsport as a maintenance person. Robert worked at Barton Washer for a year and then was employed at Gehl’s in West Bend for 40 years as a spray painter. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cutting grass, spending time in the garage and fixing cars. Robert enjoyed polka dancing with his family and friends. Bob was a great father, kind hearted, and loved spending time with his family and had many memories joy riding with his children and visiting friends on weekends.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include three children, Lonnie Bath (Luann Heusdens), Tamela Bath, and Tina (Brian) Anderson; grandchildren, Zachariah Bath, Joshua Bath, Justin (Melissa) Wendt, Alexander Wendt (Arieal), and Jake (Mikayla) Wendt, Angel Eichstedt, Luke Eichstedt, Matilda Bong, Gabriella Anderson, Samantha Anderson, and Grayson Anderson; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ruth, Rowan, Natalia, Arlo Wendt, along with a great-grand baby on the way.
Robert was preceded in death by his former wife, Audrey Berres, and Tamela’s significant other, Timothy Bong.
VISITATION: Bob’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 102 Church St., in Theresa on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon.
MEMORIAL MASS: A Mass for Bob will be held at noon at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Saturday. The Rev. Tom Biersack will officiate and burial of Bob’s cremains will follow at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.