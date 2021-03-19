Robert J. Schmitz
Robert J. Schmitz passed away unexpectedly March 15 at the age of 57.
Family was the most important thing to Bob. He loved family gatherings. He was honored to walk his niece/goddaughter Kristina down the aisle for her wedding (her father passed). Everyone loved Bob, he was loyal to everyone. Always there for everyone, would do anything for you. Kind and gentle soul, always willing to give advice or lend a hand whenever he could. At times a man of few words, but when he said something, it was meaningful. He was very content being with family and friends. He loved the Green Bay Packers. Bob’s smile lit up his face and had a twinkle in his eyes.
Bob was an outdoorsman. Gun in his hand, sitting in the tree stand. His family had a cottage up north on Crystal Lake, and he spent all his summers up there fishing with his beloved brother John, water skiing with his siblings, swimming (he loved talking about all their time up there). He later shared his childhood experience with his sons, teaching them to hunt, fish, drive a boat, water ski. He also had a special bond with his brother John, hunting, fishing, and taking family vacations together.
Bob is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 34 years, Julie Schmitz; she will forever miss him and their time together. He is also survived by his sons, William Schmitz and Brady (Hollie) Schmitz; his father, Carl Schmitz. Bob loved his sons Billy and Brady; they brought him so much joy and was so proud of them. He was an awesome Dad.
He also is survived by sisters, Debbie (Fran) Schoofs, Carla Roloff, Diane (Paul) Draak, and Barb (Slade) Noreen; his brother John (Jamie) Schmitz; mother-in-law, Sandra Neal; sister-in-law Amy Neal, brothers-in-law Steve (Lisa) Neal, Tim (Jennifer) Neal. He is a cherished uncle and friend to his nephews and nieces Jenna, Katie, Kristina, Kimberly, Brittany, Taylor, Eric, Callie, Curtis, Brock, Mitchell, Noah, Jacob, Mack, Cory, Colin, Melissa, Adam, Ryan, Kaylea, Alyssa and Aidan. And his golden retriever Blu.
Bob was preceded in death by his much loved and missed mom, Audrey Schmitz; his father-in-law, Wesley Sr. (Marcy) Neal; brothers-in-law, Wes Neal Jr., Dan Neal, and Mark Roloff.
Special thank-you to all our family and friends for their love and support, especially Tim and Jenny Neal and Callie Schmitz.
Julie would like to tell Bob “Love you More”; it is something that they always said to each other.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 21, at 3 p.m. at Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation with family and friends will take place on Sunday, March 21st from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.