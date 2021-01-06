WEST BEND
Robert J. Stanfield
March 2, 1928 - Jan. 2, 2021
Robert J. Stanfield, 92, of West Bend, went home to the Lord on January 2; his wife, Betty, lovingly caring for him until the end. Having just celebrated on Christmas Day the blessing of 70 years of marriage, Bob and Betty fondly recalled joyful times with family and friends. Their family includes four children and spouses, 11 grandchildren and spouses, plus six great grandchildren, plus Bob’s brother, who all enjoyed fun times at the cottage, camping across the United States, attending sporting events and musical performances.
Bob served the Lord as a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and within the community. He enjoyed being Santa for the Washington County Humane Society, participated as finance manager at the Greater Milwaukee Open, and proudly cherished the Honor Flight as a Korean War veteran.
After graduating from Marquette University, Bob began his banking career at Marshall and Ilsley Bank and then managed Layton State Bank in Greendale.
A private family service will be held at Phillip Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated.
Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.