Robert K. Tews, 85
Robert “Bob” Tews, 85, of Edgerton died at home May 13, 2021, of pancreatic cancer. Bob was born March 24,1936, to Fred and Cora Tews of Cedarburg and graduated from CHS in 1954. He was active in sports and spent his spare time working on cars and the Tews Dairy milk trucks.
Bob earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Stout. Teaching became his passion and vocation. He taught in the automotive industry and at multiple high schools in the Chicagoland area. He started the automotive program at Kennedy King College, a part of the Chicago City Colleges, where he taught for 26 years.
Bob married ShirleyLou Hollerud on June 14, 1958, in Minneapolis, MN. They were married 62 years and 11 months and raised three children together, living in Brooklyn Center, MN, Fond du Lac, Hinsdale, IL, and along the banks of the Rock River near Edgerton. Traveling was their shared interest and Norway became their preferred destination.
Bob volunteered many hours to the Edgerton Outreach and the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. He served on the boards of both organizations and was a member of the "Grumpys" at the Gardens. Bob loved to fix things and always had multiple projects that he was working on. He loved to laugh and was always available when someone needed help or advice.
Bob is survived by his wife, ShirleyLou; his daughter Tami Lou (Andrew) Burton; his son Todd (Catherine) Tews; his daughter-in-law Cynthia Tews; grandchildren Whitnee Lou Carlson, Drewe Carlson, and Avery Tews; his brother, Kenneth Tews; and sister, Carolynn Mawhinney. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Timm Robert Tews, who died March 23, 2021.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made in Bob’s name to Edgerton Outreach, or Rotary Gardens.