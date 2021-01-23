Robert L. Brandt
Feb. 5, 1928 — Jan. 17, 2021
Robert L. (Bob) Brandt found lasting peace at the age of 92 on January 17, 2021. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Audrey L. Brandt, nee Graack, for over 70 years. He was the loving father of Kenneth R. (Janice), Russell E. (Linda), Allen W. (Karol) Robert M. (Pamela) and Julie A. Szemborski (Michael).
He was proud grandfather of Aaron J. (Stacey), Leslie (Andrew), Christian A., Kyle A. (Amber), Joanna J. (Ryan), Justin M. (Dayna), Lauren J. (Jon), Adam (Marrisa), Sean (Anna), Christie M., Eric P., and Kelly J. and Elise P., and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Lillian (nee Bengtson) Brandt, and two grandsons.
He was born in Wauwatosa on February 5, 1928. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1946 and from Marquette University in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration after serving his country in the Army of Occupation in Japan in 1946 47. After a long courtship and a two-year engagement, he married Audrey on August 19, 1950, and they remained best friends for over 70 years. The greatly enjoyed being with their beloved children and watching them grow. Bob was very proud of his 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They enjoyed an active social life with friends.
After graduation he was employed as a Salesman for Swift & Co., in their Milwaukee grocery division. Two years later he changed employment to Broan Mfg. Co., Inc., in the office. When the company moved to Hartford in 1956, Bob and Audrey moved with them. Bob introduced a computer system while employed at Broan in the 1960, which gave him skills he used in retirement keeping various kinds of records on his personal computer including years on Ancestry. After 38 years of service with Broan, he retired June 1, 1981.
White living in Hartford, Bob served on the Council of Redeemer Lutheran Church and as treasurer. He represented Broan on the Hartford Chamber of Commerce where he was president in 1965. He was past president of Hartford Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Hartford Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for six years and was chairman in 1986-87. He was active with the Boy Scouts while his sons were growing. He was a member of the Office Manager Association, the Data Processing Managers Association and Kettle Moraine IBM user group.
He was a member of Hartford Lodge No. 120 F. & A.M., Kilbourn Chapter No. 1, Wisconsin Commandery No. 1 and Valley Milwaukee Scottish Rite.
During his retirement he also enjoyed fishing and swimming at their Duck Lake home near Elcho. They enjoyed their trip to Europe and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. They also enjoyed 18 years at Fountain of the Sun in Arizona during the winter.
After he and Audrey moved to Cedar Ridge in West Bend, Bob enjoyed reading humorous jokes at the Mens Coffee on Friday mornings and swimming daily in the large pool.
Memorial gathering will be at Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise, West Bend) Saturday, January 30, 2021, with visitation from 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. followed by a private family memorial service at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children or Cedar Community Foundation.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.