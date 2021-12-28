Robert L. Parson, 74
Robert L. Parson of Mequon, born August 15, 1947 in Platteville, died from cancer on October 2, 2021. The son of Alice Evalene Holman Parson and Delbert Joseph Parson, Bob was raised in Madison within the family legacy of the Parson brothers Great Palace Show, a forerunner to the Ringlings’ circus.
After graduating from UW-Madison, he earned his master’s degree in Real Estate Appraisal and Investment Analysis at the UW Business School under his friend and mentor Dr. James A. Graaskamp. Bob developed and taught a capstone real estate program at Eastern Kentucky University as a full-time faculty member, undertook major commercial/industrial real estate appraisals around the country, served as chief real estate appraiser for Continental Bank in Chicago, chief appraiser for Freddie Mac in Washington, D.C., and finally senior appraisal policy advisor in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, retiring from the OCC in January 2017. As lead expert in appraisal policy affairs, and for his innovative work in the valuation policy arena, Bob was awarded the Comptroller of the Currency Leadership Award in 2012. He held the MAI designation, was chair of the Appraisal Foundation Advisory Council and was known in later years for his highly informative, lively, national speaking engagements. An avid and accomplished wood turner, fearless and gifted chef (known to smoke a mean rack of ribs), a guy who could fix or build anything, Bob delighted in volunteering at the Cedarburg Art Museum and was proud to sing in the Concordia University Civic Chorale.
Preceded in death by his parents and by his brother Richard of Burlington, Iowa, he is survived by sons Chris (Megan) Parson, Evan (Nancy) Parson; grandchildren Kaylee, Juliet and Hadley Parson of Broadlands, Virginia; his brother Roger (Rhea) Parson of New York City and daughters Helen Parson and Emily (William Coon) Parson; his former college sweetheart and beloved partner for the last 3 1/2 years Diane Lane of Mequon; her mother, children, grandchildren and extended family; and dear lifelong friends. Known for his wonderful smile, deep kindnesses, avid curiosity and the vast knowledge it spurred, his quick wit and offbeat sense of humor, as well as his ability to say “Yes!” to just about anything, Bob lived each day robustly and without complaint.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Should you be interested, donations to the RLP Memorial Bench Fund, P.O. Box 5, Cedarburg, WI 53012 would be greatly appreciated to help honor his memory in a favorite location overlooking Lake Michigan. Peace.