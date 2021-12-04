Robert Ott
April 16, 1941 — Nov. 30, 2021
Robert Ott, age 80, passed away November 30, 2021, at Hartford Hospital.
He was born April 16, 1941, in Milwaukee to Fred and Rose Ott, formerly of Hartford. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son Rory (Heather) Ott, son Brien (Diane) Ott; grandchildren Cody (Janelle) Ott, Tyler Ott, Hunter Ott, Kacey Ott, Gavin Ott; and brother Don (Maria) Ott.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Cory Ott.
Robert enjoyed a full and active life, having lived in California, Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee and England. They built a new home everywhere they went. Robert thoroughly loved the process.
Robert went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.
Robert was involved in computers in the early development of the computer industry. Robert was a Director of Management Information Systems at Thomas Industries, General Electric, Bear Automotive and Applied Power (Enerpac).
Robert got his start early in his career with mainframe computers at Allis-Chalmers, McDonald Douglass and Price Waterhouse.
He was a proud Marine who thoroughly loved his grandchildren and children.
He was a very giving man who spent countless hours living and spending time on Big Cedar Lake in Washington County.
Before Robert moved to assisted living and later to memory care, he was able to live with both of his boys, first Rory and Heather and then Brien and Diane. This afforded him time to bond with his grandkids and grand puppies. Bob loved all of them.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday December 9, 2021, at Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding (It will be livestreamed on the Phillip Facebook page at 12 p.m.). Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Service at noon with lunch to follow. Private interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park December 10.
A special thank-you to the staff at New Perspectives, Cedar Bay, The Cottages of West Bend and the doctors and nurses that helped dad remain comfortable at the end of his journey.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.