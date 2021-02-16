WEST BEND
Robert “Rob” R. Steger
March 22, 1949 - Feb. 12, 2021
Robert “Rob” R. Steger, 71, of West Bend passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Virginia Highlands in Germantown.
He was born on March 22, 1949, to the late John and Hattie (nee Hass) Steger in Port Washington. Rob worked at the old West Bend Hospital for over 20 years. He enjoyed bowling and was on a league. He was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fans as well as the Minnesota Twins. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Rob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his sister, Carmen (Richard) Paulus; a niece, Jessica (Nicholas) Piemonte; a nephew, Brent Paulus; two great-nieces, Natalie and Gianna Piemonte; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service in remembrance of Rob will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
