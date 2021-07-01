Robert Theodore McPherson, 94
Robert Theodore McPherson met his Savior face to face on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the age of 94. He was a long-time resident of Cedarburg until September 2019 when he moved to Chaska, Minnesota, to be nearer to family.
Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 25, 1926, to Magdalene and Ted McPherson. He spent most of his early years in northern Michigan, fishing and hunting and doing the things that young boys love to do. Just shy of 18 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army near the end of World War II. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and was part of the 100th Division, Cannon Company of the 399th Infantry in Europe. Bob relished telling stories of his time in Europe during the war and in the time immediately following the end of the war on the European front.
After returning to civilian life, he settled in Chicago and soon after met the love of his life, Madeleine Therese Reilly. They were married in Chicago on September 18, 1954. Bob and Madeleine had their first child, Thomas Weir, in 1963. Two years later their daughter, Heather Anne, was born. Tom and Heather were raised by hard-working parents, parents who were faithful and prayerful and who made regular church attendance a priority for their young family. Gregarious and a natural storyteller, Bob found that sales suited him, and he spent most of his career as a traveling salesman. He loved to remind folks that he “drove a million miles” in his career.
His pride in having served during World War II led to one of his later passions, his service in Cedarburg’s American Legion. For many years he served in a variety of leadership roles. The one he seemed to most enjoy was the planning and executing of the Post’s annual Memorial Day Parade through the streets of Cedarburg. Even after moving to Minnesota, he kept in close touch with his circle of friends from the Legion, counting them among his dearest friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Madeleine, his father, Ted, his mother, Magdalen, and his sister, Mary Lou. He is survived by his son, Tom (and Beca) McPherson, and his daughter, Heather (and Paul) Richards. He has eight grandchildren: Joe, Carley, Gina and Gabi Richards, and Sydney, Cate, Tasha and Artur McPherson. He reminded his grandkids that he sure wished he had some great-grandchildren, but he was delighted to know that at least he had a few great grand dogs.
Bob’s family wishes to thank the kind and compassionate people at Chaska Heights Senior Living for their service to Bob, especially during the extended period during which COVID prohibited all but phone or video visits from family. Additionally, Bob spent his final week in hospice care at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The medical staff was extraordinary in their compassionate care for Bob, and he was honored for his military service to the very end, a fitting tribute for a man who was rightfully proud to have done his duty in service to the cause of freedom.
A funeral will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am.
Saturday, July 10, a luncheon will be hosted at the Cedarburg American Legion beginning at 11:00 am. Flowers may be sent to Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. For those wishing to make a memorial in Robert McPherson’s honor, the family requests the memorial be sent to Capuchin Community Services in support of their ministries at the House of Peace and Saint Ben’s Community Meal, PO Box 5830, Milwaukee, WI 53205-0830.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.