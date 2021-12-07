Robert Thomson, 89
Robert Thomson passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021 at the age of 89. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Sue, to whom he was married for over 62 years. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and he and Sue called four places home: 1) Key West, FL, during Bob’s service time, 2) Ridgefield Park, NJ, 3) Cedarburg, where he became a city alderman, built a junior baseball field and coached his son and grandson (and many other boys) in any sport that they were interested in, and 4) The Villages, FL, where Sue and Bob spent their twilight years singing and dancing with new friends.
Bob was the public address voice of the Ridgefield Park Scarlets and the Cedarburg Bulldogs football teams. He never shied from the spotlight or being the center of attention, as he was part Jerry Lewis and part Frank Sinatra. He loved being around family and friends. He could verbally spar politically and civilly with others and then shake hands at the end of the debate. As a coach, he specialized in discipline and teamwork, always giving kids a chance to succeed or fail on their own, especially when taking on kids who needed a second chance or otherwise would not have been able to participate. He had a successful thirty-year career with Continental Can Company in both New Jersey and Wisconsin. His commitment, dedication and strength were immeasurable.
Bob leaves behind three children: Susan (Michael) Scott of Schwenksville, PA, Linda Astrella of Fruitland Park, FL, and Rob (Wendy) of Orlando, FL. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Christopher (Julie), Samantha (David), Nicole, Alexandra, and Robert III “Trey.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Thomson/Yonfa Fund at the Central Florida Foundation, 800 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite 1700, Orlando, FL 32803 (www.cffound.org).