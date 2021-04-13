Roberta ‘Bert’ Zastrow
Nov. 14, 1938 - April 8, 2021
Roberta “Bert” Zastrow (nee Legate) passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born November 14, 1938, to Robert and Laura (nee Pitts) Legate.
Roberta will be greatly missed by her sons Dennis Zastrow, Terry Zastrow and John (Sherrie) Zastrow, and her daughter, Donna Zastrow-Kemeny. She was a special grandma to Alicia Baldwin, Corissa Kemeny, Chasity Kemeny, Chaelyn Kemppainen, Pam Hercules and Krissy Hercules, and great-grandmother of Hailey Jensen and Michael “Bam Bam” Hartl. She is further survived by her siblings Fred (Charlotte) Legate, Patricia Legate, Genevieve (James) Whitt and Ronald Legate and extended family.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers James, Milton, Donald and Tom; and her beloved son Peter Zastrow; and a special niece, Cyndi Kemeny.
Roberta enjoyed music, fishing in her younger years, canning, making homemade candy, tending to her gardens and volunteering at her church. She loved playing games and cards with her family. Roberta never said no to a good game of “Old Maid” until she was the one who picked the Old Maid.
She was funny, sassy and a very stubborn woman who will be greatly missed by all.
We would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the staff at the Samaritan Health Center for their kind and loving care of our mom.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Kettlebrook Community Center in West Bend with the Rev. Troy Loether officiating. The family will greet visitors from 3:30 p.m. until services begin.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave words of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.