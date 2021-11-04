TOWN OF SCOTT
Roger A. Kumrow
Roger A. Kumrow, 84, of the Town of Scott passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born in the Town of Scott, the son of William and Anna Kumrow. He served two years in the U.S. Air Force. Roger and his wife, Virginia, were married on November 19, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport. They are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Scott, where he served as an elder. Roger worked at Mercury Marine in both Cedarburg and Fond du Lac for over 40 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Beechwood Fire Department and enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and gardening, always had a big garden.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; children Mike Kumrow, Karen (Dale) Alsteen and Kristine Weyker; grandchildren Tara (Brandon) Beiver and Darin Alsteen; great-grandson Brayden Beiver; sister Alice Reiser; other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly Garbisch, and brothers Russell Kumrow and Ronald Kumrow.
Visitation will be Friday, November 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Scott (W8497 Brazelton Drive, Random Lake) with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. The Rev. Brian Krueger will officiate and burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Beechwood First Responders and the crews of Random Lake Ambulance and Orange Cross Ambulance of Plymouth.
Memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warriors.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.