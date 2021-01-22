Roger Allan Kienast
Jan. 5, 1948 — Jan. 9, 2021
Roger Allan Kienast, resident of California, formerly of Hartford, age 73, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in California, following complications after open heart surgery.
Roger was born on January 5, 1948, to Ruth and Viland Kienast in Hartford. After graduation from Hartford Union High School, Roger joined the United States Navy November 16, 1969, and was awarded the National Service Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, and Meritorious Unit Commendation with 1 Bronze Star. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy 1967-1971 aboard the tank landing ship squadron 7th Fleet, USS Caroline County off the coast of Vietnam. He then worked in the Pentagon and later relocated to California where he worked for the United States Postal Service until retirement.
Roger loved sports and you could always find him rooting on the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks and University of Wisconsin Badgers. Roger was dearly devoted to his family and would always be lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Roger will be dearly missed by surviving sisters Mary (Steve) Wetor of Hartford, Linda Schaefer of Hartford, sister-in-law Doris Kienast of Hartford, his special dog Coco, special friends in California, and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: sister Susan (Roger) Seideman, and brothers James Kienast and Kent Kienast.
Following cremation, a private family service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford at a later date.