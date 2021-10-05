Roger Dool Mayhew
Sept. 24, 1938 — Sept. 29, 2021
Roger D. Mayhew, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born on September 24, 1938, in Monmouth, Illinois to David D. and Frances (nee Peterson) Mayhew. Roger earned his BS Degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1961. On May 27, 1989, Roger married Sandra (nee Kolkema) and they were married for 32 years. Over the years Roger worked for International Harvester Inc., FMC Corp (Bolens Division) and retired as Vice President of Engineering at Weasler Engineering Inc.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra, children Shawn (Kristi) Mayhew, Mike Mayhew, Timothy (Sarah) Mayhew, Mays (Mike) Camarata and Anna (Steve) Rozek, step-children Randy Dorzok and Chris (Wendy) Dorzok, 14 grandchildren, his sister Patricia (Dave) Hamm, sisters-in-law other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Roger will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 6th at Calvary Assembly of God (1110 Decorah Rd West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Jerry Michaelson presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Final place of rest will be at Fillmore Union Cemetery in Fillmore.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
