Roger Elmer Seefeld, 77
September 20, 1943 - November 16, 2020
Roger Elmer Seefeld peacefully journeyed to Heaven and into the loving arms of Jesus, one year ago, on November 16, 2020, at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Elmer and Corda Seefeld, and close brother to Dick (the late), (Ginny) and Bob (Marilyn). He was the beloved husband of Mary (the late) for 53 beautiful years; dear father to Jamie (the late), Andy, Heidi (Todd) and Cindy; caring grandfather to Mckenna Seefeld, Taylor, Cole and Seth Wilson, Will and Ben Gruber. He is further survived by other loving relatives.
It was a blessing that Roger was always surrounded by many close family and friends all throughout his years. A lifetime of incredible memories, stories and great laughter. In his teenage years, he was a competitive athlete for the Milwaukee University School football, basketball and track teams. He attended the University of Valparaiso for two years and then transferred to Parsons College where he graduated.
Roger had a close relationship with his father-in-law, Henry Stark. Together they grew their business, H.W. Stark Co., a paper and adhesive distribution company for over 40 years. Roger retired from the business in 2019.
After Roger’s journey with high school sports came to an end, golf became his passion. He traveled to other states with close friends to compete in golf tournaments together. Also, he enjoyed hunting with his brother, Dick, his sons, nephews and good friends.
Roger was a caring father of four. He loved to attend sports events with his boys and never missed a soccer game for his twin daughters. He was always the life of the party and was never short of a story to tell. He enjoyed Wisconsin and especially the sports. He tried to watch as many Packers, Brewers and Bucks games as he could. He enjoyed countless family gatherings, especially trips together. He cherished attending as many of his grand-children’s milestone events. He showed his love for others close to him by selfless and tireless consideration of their needs.
The home that Roger was raised in was one of strong Christian faith. His faith was greatly tested on January 12, 1993, when he unexpectedly lost his firstborn son, Jamie, at the age of 23. Thankfully, he had a strong relationship with his Heavenly Father during the years until his passing. For this, the family is grateful. He will always be missed and greatly loved.
Roger rests peacefully beside his late family members at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Continued prayers for strength are greatly appreciated by his children.