Town of Auburn
Roger F. Schleif
July 4, 1928 - Jan. 4, 2021
Roger F. Schleif, 92, of Town of Auburn was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021, at his home where he was born.
He was born on July 4, 1928, to the late Fred and Linda (nee Wornardt) Schleif in the Town of Auburn. He attended Five Corners Grade School, which he walked to a half mile with his sister every day. He graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1945, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. On October 7, 1950, he was united in marriage to Joyce Bartelt at St. Lucas Lutheran Church. Roger ran the family farm for 50 years. After retirement, he worked at Auburn Bluffs Golf Course in Campbellsport for 25 years. Roger and Joyce played on a couple’s golf league and made many lifelong friends. He was a supervisor and town chairman for the Town of Auburn for a combined 20 years. Roger was a charter member of the Kewaskum Lions Club and active for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and mowing for many miles. Roger especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, enjoying going to the grandkids’ activities. He loved the trips up north to vacation with the family where he served as the professional fish filleter. Roger will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 70 years, Joyce Schleif; four children, Jeff (Pam) Schleif of Germantown, Sue Boldig of Wittenberg, Sandy (Rick) Brown of Longmont, CO, and Tracey Schaub of Kewaskum; six grandchildren, Jacob (Kate) Schleif, Danielle (Matt) Zdroik, Megan (Zach Vosters) Boldig, Tyler Brown, Travis Brown, Tanner Schaub; two great-grandchildren, Cameran and Oliver Zdroik; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Peter Schleif; his son-in-law, Jim Schaub; sister, Ruth (Otto) Weddig; a sister-in-law, Marge (Ivan) Buss; and two brothers-in-law, Milton Bartelt and Willard (Audrey) Bartelt.
A private family service will be held in remembrance for Roger.
Memorials to the St. Lucas Church Building Fund or to a charity of your choice in Roger’s name are appreciated by the family.
