Roger Kist
July 16, 1936, — Jan. 20, 2021
Roger Kist began his eternal life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. We are comforted to know that he has joined his beloved daughter and that we will see him again on the other side.
On July 16, 1936, Roger William Kist was born at home to Raymond and Florence (nee Alton) Kist in Clermont, Iowa. Roger lived a happy and simple life on the family farm, but it was also hard without electricity or running water. After his father’s unexpected death in 1951, his mother sold the farm and the family moved to Milwaukee, where Roger graduated from South Division High School.
Roger learned many life skills on the family farm and continued working as a hired hand at area farms until he landed his first job as a bank teller, and then as a lab technician at Allen-Bradley for 12 years. Roger was driven to serve his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1954-1962. He earned his associate degree from UWWC in 1972 and his BBA from UW-Milwaukee in 1981 after taking night classes on the 25-year plan. Education was also important to him — he was an especially proud father when each of his six children graduated from college.
Roger held deep faith in our Lord and was currently a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. He was an ordained minister and a church elder/deacon, and, for a short time, hosted a Christian radio ministry program. He led Bible studies in his home and gifted many Bibles to those in need.
In 1967, he was hired as the caretaker for Ridge Run County Park and quickly became known as Ranger Roger. If he did not know how to do something, he read the book, asked questions, and taught himself. He was a father figure and mentor to many park workers and took pride in sharing his knowledge and experience. Roger was committed to service in the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association and the National Recreation and Park Association, where he held many leadership positions and received numerous awards over his 36 years in the field. Roger was recently honored at Sandy Knoll County Park for his service to the citizens.
The day after Roger retired from the parks, he accepted the executive director position for the Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau until he was elected as alderman on the City of West Bend Common Council in 2009. He also served as a board member for the Washington County Board of Supervisors from 2016-2020.
Roger believed in giving back to the community and served numerous organizations in volunteer leadership positions, including the West Bend Senior Center, Washington County Republican Party, 4-H, Embassy Condominium Association, Rock River Coalition, and he was honored to organize a Harley motorcycle ride with Governor Thompson through Washington County.
Roger was active and often seen jogging on the streets of West Bend before dawn. He claimed to solve many problems on those solitary runs, as well as befriending wildlife and having chats with God. Roger loved nicknames and inside jokes, especially with his children and grandchildren. If you knew Roger, you knew about his Blue Bird.
He is survived by his wife, Denise (nee Wilde), whom he loved deeply and made sure others knew it. Also survived by his beloved children Abraham (Sayuri) in Tokyo, Japan; Isaac in West Bend; Sarah Beth in Fitchburg; Jacob (Beth) in Downers Grove, IL; and Jeffrey (Meghan) in Lockport, IL; his 12 grandchildren Akio and Haruka, Jackson and Shenandoah, Cryssanne and Helena, Ellie and Ethan, and Addelyn, Jason, Riley, and Hannah. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters- in-law, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susannah Kist, his sister Minnie Kress, and his brother Alton.
A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Roger will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. Eighth St., West Bend. Mindful of current restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Holy Angels will livestream the service on Facebook.
The family is deeply grateful to Roger’s caregivers at New Perspectives and Seasons Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials to family will be used to dedicate the memory of Ranger Roger at Ridge Run Park.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
