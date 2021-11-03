WEST BEND
Ronald A. Knoeck
April 21, 1940 - October 21, 2021
Ronald A. Knoeck age 81 of West Bend died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Samaritan Health Center. He was born April 21, 1940, in West Bend to Alexander and Cecelia (nee Spoerl) Knoeck. He was united in marriage to Brenda I. Cook on July 3, 1993, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Michael’s. She preceded him in death on February 13, 2020.
Ron was raised on the family farm in Barton and attended St. Mary’s School before graduating from West Bend High School with the class of 1958. He owned and operated Hideaway Springs Trout Farm and Fish Hatchery in Beechwood for many years.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Janie (John) Massolio, of Brandon, FL, and his sister-in-law Mary Knoeck of Kewaskum. He is further survived by four nephews: Mike Knoeck of West Bend, Mark (Julie) Knoeck of West Bend, Scott (Jeanette) Knoeck of Kewaskum and Matt (Holly) Knoeck of Kewaskum and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Cecelia Knoeck; his wife, Brenda Knoeck; and his brother, Robert Knoeck.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s New Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church only from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort or condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.