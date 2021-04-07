Hartford
Ronald J. Marx
Sept. 29, 1934 - April 2, 2021
Ronald J. Marx, age 86 years, of Hartford passed away to join his loving wife, Bonnie, and the Lord on April 2, 2021. Ron was born September 29, 1934, to Gordon and Irene Marx of Hartford. He was a 1952 graduate of Hartford Union High School. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army at Ft. Knox.
On July 14, 1956, he married Bonnie L. Ceman at St. Kilian Catholic Church. He worked as a Journal carrier, tannery employee, gas station attendant, house builder, and for 34 years at International Stamping Co. (Midas). For nine years he worked at his favorite job, the owner of Westside Beverage in Mayville. During his retirement, he worked part time at Downtown (Hartford) Beverage.
Ron loved to travel, play cards, read, golf, snowmobile, take Sunday drives and go fishing. He enjoyed politics and cooking and he especially loved spending vacation time in God’s Country - the Wisconsin northwoods. He treasured the time spent with his family of eight children and wife, Bonnie. Ron is survived by his children, Richard (Laura), Joseph (Sandra), Cynthia, Robert, Michael, James, John (Wendy), Christopher (Julie); 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sister-in-law Betty Ceman, Kay Ceman, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonnie, in 2012; and their baby David in 1962.
Funeral services for Ron will be private and internment will be at St. Kilian Cemetery. The family would like to thank Jackson Crossings and Brighton Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com or call 262-673-9500.