Ronald John Jacobson, 86
Ronald John Jacobson, 86, died Oct 8, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Sanders) for 59 years; dear father of Thomas, Dallas TX, and Ross (Jean), Cottage Grove, MN.
He is also survived by granddaughters Carolyn and Sarah, nieces, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and many good friends. He was predeceased by parents Alice and Lawrence Jacobson, and brothers Gene and Leland.
Ron was born in Curran (Jackson County) in 1935, graduated from Hixton High School in 1953, and served in the U.S. Army 1954-1956. He received a bachelor’s degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1962, and a master’s from UW-Platteville in 1967. Before his family moved to Cedarburg in 1967, he taught at high schools in Abbotsford and Mineral Point.
Ron Taught biology, environmental science, and driver’s education at Cedarburg High School from 1967 until his retirement in 1995. He loved teaching in Cedarburg and was always glad he made this career choice. He served on the negotiations committee for teachers contracts, helped establish an environmental sciences curriculum, led initial efforts to improve the cleanliness of Cedar Creek, and served as an usher at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.
Friends and family remember Ron as friendly, laid-back, and always ready to help. He loved gardening, golf, travel, reading, and he treasured his lifelong friendships.
The family thanks all of Ron’s doctors and nurses and Horizon Hospice for their care of him during his final illness.
A memorial service for Ron will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Eernisse Funeral Home (1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012). Pastor Halverson will preside. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.