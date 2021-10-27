Ronald John Patasius
Aug. 7, 1941 - Oct. 22, 2021
Ronald J. Patasius, age 80, passed away on Friday October 22, 2021. He was born on August 7, 1941, in Port Washington to Anthony and Catherine (nee Hansen) Patasius. On May 5, 1960, Ron married Audry Ann Wicke. Audry passed away in April. He retired from Kelch Corporation as a supervisor after 30 years of service.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Gary) Boehm; son, Chad; and his siblings Karla Harvey, Linda Heider, Donna (Bruce) Laabs, Jean Patasius, Bonnie Erickson, Jeanette Kay Patasius; in-laws Janet (John) Brickner, Jadean Phillips, Wayne (Renee) Wicke and Ronald Wicke. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audry; brother Larry Hansen, and twin brother, Don.
A memorial service for Ron and his wife, Audry, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, with Pastor Steven Reynold presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park with his wife, Audry.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.