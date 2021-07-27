KEWASKUM
Ronald L. ‘Ronnie’ Amerling
Aug. 20, 1947 - July 22, 2021
Ronald L. “Ronnie” Amerling, age 73 years, of Kewaskum was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home.
Ronnie was born on August 20, 1947 in Kewaskum to Arnold and Cordell Amerling (nee Ruplinger). He was united in marriage to Joanne E. Rauch on May 10, 1969 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.
Ronnie graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1965. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 - 1969. Ronnie earned a Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism.
Ronnie was a member of the Kewaskum Fire Department for 34 years, he also served as Department Treasurer for 16 years. Ronnie received the Firefighter of the Year Award in 1986.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, traveling, and going to all of his grandchildrens’ sporting and school events.
Those Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Joanne; two children, Pamela (Brian) Linden and Ryan (Sarah) Amerling; five grandchildren, Jacob (Lauren) Hansen, Kayla (Tommy) Hintz, Samuel and Anna Amerling, and Lukas Linden; three great-granddaughters, Marci’Anna Hansen, Aleah Hintz, and Lydia Hintz. He is further survived by four siblings, Audrey Struebing, Allen (Jeanne) Amering, David (Cindy) Amerling, and Dale (Bonnie) Amerling; three brothers-in-law, Jim McChain, Curt (Cathy) Rauch, and Kelly (Sharon) Rauch; sister-in-law, Kathy Franke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Calvin and Evelyn Rauch (nee Krautkramer); sister, Gloria McChain, and nephews, Michael Franke and Daniel Amerling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main Street - Kewaskum, WI 53040).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. The members of the American Legion Robert G. Romaine Post #384, Kewaskum Fire Department, and all other area fire departments are invited for a walk-through at Church to pay their respects to Ronnie and greet his family at 1:00 p.m.
Burial with Military Honors will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery (Hwy 28 W - Kewaskum) following Mass.
Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (P.O. Box 867 - Menomonee Falls, WI 53052) would be appreciated.
https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ronnie’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.