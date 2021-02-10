Ronald Wilfred Hepponstall
Ronald Wilfred Hepponstall entered into the bornagain world of our Heavenly Shepard the Lord our God. He was the son of the late Bertram Francis Hepponstall, he was a retired postmaster of Ceylon and was a naval intelligence officer of the British Royal Navy. Ronald’s mother was Jamima Frances Young. Ronald was the fifth descendant of sergeant William Hepponstall of Royal British Artillery and the British Army of Yorkshire England. They settled in the British colony of Ceylon where he became a planter. Ronald was enrolled in Kingswood College in Kandy Ceylon. He was born in Ceylon on July 21, 1920 at the outbreak of WWII where he enlisted in the British Ceylon Medical Corps. He served throughout WWII where he was a staff sergeant. He then served as an RN in the department of prisons for the government of Ceylon until retiring in 1974 to migrate with his family to the USA.
He married Shelia Hepponstall in June 1942. They had a wonderful life in Ceylon with their 7 children and continued this in the U.S. Shelia passed away on January 4th, 1990. He lost 3 sons, Rodney Wilfred Hepponstall Sr., Bryan Fredrick Hepponstall, and Kenneth Carline Hepponstall. He also lost a granddaughter Shellie Amber Becker about a year before his own passing.
Ronald leaves behind his beloved daughters, Patricia O’Sullivan (Terry) England, Jennifer Eberhardt (Daniel) West Bend, Deanna Carter (Trevor) West Bend and Anita Becker (Alan) West Bend. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rodney Hepponstall Jr. (Debbie), Cindy Schoenhaar, Eric Otten (De Anna), Amy Streget, Debra Herriges (Jim), Joe Eberhardt (Kelli), Linda Sadowski (Bobby), Crystal Carter (Sean), Shellie Becker (deceased). He also leaves behind great-grandchildren and greatgreat- grandchildren.
Ronald spent the last years of his live with Kathy Bossler where they enjoyed traveling and each other’s company. The family would like to thank Kathy for making the last years of their father’s life happy.
Ronald was the oldest of 8 children and was preceded by his parents and 7 siblings.
Funeral Services for Ronald will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday February 11th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Anita’s family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Home Care and Hawthorne manor for all the wonderful care they gave to Ron.
