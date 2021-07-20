WEST BEND
Rosalie Ann Martin
Rosalie Ann Martin (nee Dietenberger) of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning July 14, 2021 at the age of 77.
She was born at Municipal Hospital in Reedsburg to Cleo Dietenberger (nee Rockweiler) of Cazenovia and Karl Dietenberger of Hartford.
She was a longtime member of the Hartford City Band, both playing as a musician for over 50 years and serving on the board of directors for a brief time. There she met her future husband, Vernon Joseph Martin of West Bend, and they were married a few years later at Saint Kilian’s Catholic Church in Hartford on September 14, 1964.
She belonged to numerous civic organizations in the Washington County area, including the League of Women Voters, multiple parent groups in her local school district, and Wisconsin Family Ties. She looked forward to the annual UWWC Scholarship ceremony and meeting the recipient of our family’s award. She remained a tireless advocate for disadvantaged children and education at all levels throughout her life.
She was an avid gardener, and she took loving care of her many flowering plants and small but mighty vegetable plot every year. She was also an expert seamstress and quilter, and one of her many passions was helping people with tricky alterations and saving neglected family heirlooms. She often claimed she had new ideas and craft supplies for two or three lifetimes.
She was also intensely curious and a lifelong learner. She loved to travel, and she had a keen interest in people everywhere and their history and culture.
She was preceded in death by mother Cleo, mother-in-law Emma Martin (nee Fischer), father Karl, father-in-law Joe Martin, and her young son Matthew Martin. She is survived by siblings Tom Dietenberger (wife Shirley), David Dietenberger (wife Phyllis), Mark Dietenberger (wife Jolene), Kathy Allen (husband Dan, deceased), Andrew Dietenberger (wife Carol, separated), and Eric Dietenberger (wife Agnes); husband Vernon; son Michael Martin of Indianapolis IN, daughter Mary Jones (husband David) of West Bend, daughter Margaret Martin (husband Gary) of Cincinnati OH, daughter Monica Pampuch (husband Brad) of Whitehall, son Mark Martin-Kriha (wife Sarah) of Oshkosh, daughter Marie Flanagan (husband Greg) of Minneapolis MN, and seven wonderful grandchildren: Carl, Hope, Emma, Maggie, Porter, Atlas and Isla; and many relatives, neighbors, and friends.
We are comforted, in the midst of things we cannot understand, that love has conquered death. May she finally lay down her earthly burdens and sorrows, and walk with joy in the eternal garden of peace.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) from 3:00PM until 6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 21st at 11:00AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding.
Rose was especially passionate about caring for others. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Albrecht Free Clinic or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.