Rose Ann M. Clark
May 13, 1937 - July 19, 2021
Rose Ann M. Clark (nee Mertzig), age 84, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, July 19, 2021, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born on May 13, 1937, in Fillmore to Orville and Leona Mertzig (nee Mueller).
Rose Ann spent her life as a devoted wife and mother. She was married to her beloved husband Donald W. Clark on June 15, 1957. She enjoyed family get-togethers, playing cards, and “seek-a-puzzle” books. In her later years she loved her time with her grandchildren, “snack packs”, Mickey Mouse, Channel 6 news, Lawrence Welk, George Strait music, and her Milwaukee Brewers.
She is survived by her children: Debbie (Jan) Wiersma, Patti (Tom) Hetzel, and Ann Clark (partner Rome Hailey); grandchildren Ashley (Glen) Lang, Kati (fiance Caleb Panter) Katzer, EJ (Marissa) Katzer, Aaron Hetzel, Amanda (Adam) Chilinski, Shannan Sippel, and Shelbie Sippel; great-grandchildren Lorelai Lang, Owen Firkus and Kolbi Firkus; brother David Mertzig, and Aunt Helen Mertzig. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rose Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Donald, brother Raymond (Betty) Mertzig, and sister-in-law Helen Mertzig.
The family would also like to thank Hawthorn Manor, Serenity Villa, April Kiekhaefer, and Nurse Jon from Froedtert Hospice.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr, West Bend) with Fr. Ryan Pruess presiding. The visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 27 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park following the services.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com.