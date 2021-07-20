WEST BEND
Rose Audrey Borchardt
July 4, 1925 - July 17, 2021
Rose Audrey Borchardt (nee Gerber), age 96, of West Bend, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Ivy Manor II in West Bend. She was born on July 4, 1925 in Milwaukee. Daughter of Virginia Anderson (nee Mihelcich). Rose graduated from West Allis Central High School. On November 28, 1942 she was united in marriage to Francis A. Borchardt at the former St. Galls Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Rose is survived by three daughters, Sandra (James) Balistriere, Geraldine Arlt, and Rosemarie (Robert) Rogge. Loving grandmother “G-Rose” of Lisa (Gerald) Kudek, Dawn (Damian) Seals, Daniel (Zara) Rogge, Steven Rogge, and Christine (Jerald) Blink. Great-grandmother of Emily, Elizabeth, and Alexis Kudek; Angela, Amanda, and Jacob Grmick; Rowen Arlt; and Caitlyn, Taylor, and Austin Rogge. Great-great-grandmother of Elijah Rogge. Her brother Richard Anderson, and sister-in-law, Margaret Borchardt, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Francis (2002); mother, Virginia (Clive) Anderson; brother, Kenneth Anderson; sisters, Shirley (Edward) Smith and Donna Mae Anderson; grandchildren, Anthony and Andrew Balistriere; great-grandson, Alex Kudek; and sister-in-law, Jane Borchardt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12:00 NOON at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N 8th Ave. - West Bend, WI 50395). Rev. Howard Haase officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the family or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ivy Manor II and Preceptor Hospice for their compassionate care.
The Myrhum Patten Home has been entrusted with Rose’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at