Rose M. Felts
WEST BEND
Aug. 17, 1928 — Nov. 12, 2021
Rose M. Felts, 93, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born on August 17, 1928 in Chicago to Domenico and Rosina (nee DiMartino) Vallone. After she retired from Henry’s Food Products 30 years ago, she was an avid traveler with her relatives and long time friends.
Those Rose leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cheryl Burgardt; granddaughter, Robyn (Matt) Nothem; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Caroline; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her three brothers and three sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at Church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 pm. Entombment will be a private event.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rose's arrangements.