HUBERTUS
Rose Mary J. Schmitt
Jan. 28, 1928 — Jan. 19, 2021
Rose Mary J. Schmitt (nee Kolb) was born into eternal life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the age of 92. She was the loving wife of the late Gilbert F. Schmitt. She was the beloved mother of Sue (Jim) Schnorenberg, Dennis (Cindy), Patricia (Manny) Tamayo, Richard (Lauri), Ralph (Darcy), Fred (Rosemary), Philip (Lisa), Carolyn (Robert) Connolly, Jennifer (Gary) Feiner; proud grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brother James (Sharon) Kolb; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosie Schwai, William (Bernie) Schmitt, Casper (Marge) Schmitt, Kathleen Phillippi, Mary Schwalenburg, and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gib, son Michael, and grandsons Timothy and Aiden; granddaughters, Evelyn and Angel; brother Donald Kolb and other family.
She was born in Hartford, the daughter of George and Mae (Bishop) Kolb. Rosie attended St. Kilian Grade School and Hartford High School, graduating in 1946. She married the love of her life Gilbert “Gib” Schmitt on Sept. 3, 1949. Rosie was a member of the American Legion Post #522, for 65 years and the Wisconsin Campers Association for 56 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Gabriel Catholic Parish. 1200 Saint Gabriel Way Hubertus, WI 53033. Visitation 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Interment Saint Hubert Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Auxiliary or St. Gabriel’s are appreciated.