HARTFORD
Rose ‘Rosie’ M. Krebs
Jan. 13, 1933 - Nov. 21, 2021
Rose “Rosie” M. Krebs, (nee Breuer) 88 years, of Hartford, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her residence in Hartford.
Rose was born January 13, 1933, in Rubicon to Anthony and Elizabeth Breuer. She was united in marriage to Raymond Krebs on September 4, 1954, at St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon.
Rosie is survived by her three sons, Raymond (Joan) and Jeffrey both of Hartford, and Scot (Stephanie) Krebs of Kewaskum; her grandchildren, Kristen (Mark) Dillon, Brian (Hope Zvara) Krebs, Jacob Krebs, Anthony Krebs; her great-grandchildren Maxwell, Nina and Liv Dillon, and Harper, Meredith and Ivan Krebs; her brothers Norbert “Butch” (Pam) Breuer of Rubicon, and Ronald Breuer of Iron Ridge; sisters, Georgiann (Sylvester) Kreuser of Hartford, Mildred (Robert) D’Acquisto of Franklin, Lucille Buchmann of Rubicon, Judy Dutton (Merle Pamperin) of Hartford; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Roland (Barbara) Krebs of WA, Judy (Dave) Wagner and Jewel Krebs of Hartford.
She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond, in 2009; parents, siblings Viola Klink, John Breuer, Joe Breuer and Dolores Koller; brothers- and sisters-in-law and her great granddaughter Faith Krebs.
Mass of Christian burial for Rose will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Highway 175 in St. Lawrence, with the Very Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, November 26, from 9:30 until Mass at 11:00 at the church.
Internment at St. Lawrence Cemetery in St. Lawrence. Luncheon will take place in the parish hall to follow burial.
Memorials to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to the charity of one’s choice are appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.