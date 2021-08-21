CECIL
Rosemary A. ‘Rose’ Erickson
April 1, 1942 — August 20, 2021
Rosemary Ann “Rose” Erickson, age 79, of Cecil, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born in Brookfield, WI, on April 1, 1942, to the late Gabriel and Mary (Wallendahl) Kolesari. Rose lived in Hartford for some time and worked as a drill press operator for Carbon Engineering before moving to Cecil. There she stayed for 20-plus years and worked at the Country Inn & Suites until her retirement.
Rose was united in marriage to Donald Erickson in Laughlin, Nevada, on April 3, 1992, Donald preceded her in death in 2007. Rose loved her family and always made sure that everyone was well fed, her specialties included stuffed peppers, chicken soup, and apple pie. In her free time, she enjoyed playing solitaire and having the occasional Hamm’s Special Light.
Rose is survived by: her children, Kathy Stegemeyer, of Hartford, Gerald (Sandy) Scheel, Jr., of Hartford, and Kim Scheel, of Cecil; her grandchildren Kody Bartel and Miranda Bartel; her great-grandchildren Lola and Savannah; and a brother Gabriel (Nancy) Kolesari, of Sussex.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Gabriel and Mary; her husband, Donald Erickson; and former husband, Gerald Scheel, Sr.
In accordance with Rose’s wishes, no services will be held.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Fr. Scott Valentyn for all they did.
Swedberg Funeral Home of Shawano is serving the family. For more information, visit www.swedbergfuneralhome. com.