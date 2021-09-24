KEWASKUM
Rosemary Barth
Oct. 5, 1929 - Sept. 21, 2021
Rosemary Barth (nee Slavik), age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum with her family present. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Young America to Wenzel and Marie (Gruber) Slavik. She married Roman Barth on October 6, 1948 at Holy Trinity in Newburg. Prior to marriage, she worked at Enger Kress as an inspector. After marriage, she worked as a house and farmer’s wife.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Little Kohler altar committee, she also served with the Christian Mothers Organization, taught CCD and sang in the choir. Rosemary belonged the Veterans of Foreign Wars Waubeka Auxiliary and served as an election official for many years.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Gerald (Susan), Allen (JoAnn), Philip (Penny), Kathy (Allen) Broecker, James (Darci), Donald (Jill), Robert (Monica), Steven (Diane); grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel), Travis (Sara), Matthew (Robin), Austin and Aaron (Kristin) Barth, Tracy (Rachelle) and Cliff (Shannon) Broecker, Vicki (Adam) Arentz, Rachel (John) Krebs, Rose (Ben) Dotson, Riana (David) Lovelady, Roman Barth, Robin (Chris) Pekarek, Cassandra (Brandon) Friese, Amanda (Rob) Kuen, Olivia (Justin) Ernst, Elizabeth (Zeek) Collins, Jacob, Ellie, Samantha and Brynne Barth; 33 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elizabeth Mapes, Eileen Steger, Richard Slavik, Pat Mueller, Janice (Joe) Klahn, Jean (Sylvester) Krahn, Robert (Carol) Slavik, Raymond (Diane) Slavik; and brother-in-law Bernard (Dorothy) Barth. She is further survived by Aunt Johanna Fischer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband Roman; parents; parents-in-law; two infant siblings shortly after birth; sister Laverne (Kenny) Schoebel; sisters-in-law, Joan Slavik, Judy (Leonard) Barth; brothers-in-law Lloyd Mueller, Joseph Steger and Harold Mapes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Barton) (406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding.
Visitation will be at church on Tuesday, September 28th from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM. Private family Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery Holy Rosary in Little Kohler. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or Arthritis Foundation.
A special thank you to Angie, Jenni and all the wonderful staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens for the companionship and care given to Rosemary. They would also like to thank the staff of Preceptor Hospice for all of the help and care they provided.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visait www.phillipfuneralhome.com.