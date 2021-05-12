Rosemary Catherine Paul
May 10, 1935 - May 9, 2021
Rosemary Catherine Paul was born to eternal life on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at age 85. She was born in Bear Creek on May 10, 1935, to William and Mabel (nee Roberts) Spence. Rose grew up on a farm in Bear Creek where she picked a lot of cabbage, giving her incredibly strong fingers as she would always mention to us. Her family also owned Spence’s Meat Market in Bear Creek. She had an outgoing personality and after she graduated from Bear Creek High School, she became a beautician in Appleton.
She started her fairy-tale romance with Al Paul Sr. when they met at the Cinderella Ballroom in Appleton. Al taught her the tango, rumba, cha-cha, and many other styles of dance. Whenever and wherever they danced, they became the talk of the town. Rose and Al were teased because people assumed she was giving Al a perm to give his hair waves and curls, but it was all natural. They married on June 16,1956 and officially started their lives together in Wauwatosa, but settled in West Bend to raise their family. Besides working as a beautician, she was a hospital worker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend and an Avon representative, but the job she enjoyed most was being an exceptional, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She enjoyed dancing with Al, drinking brandy old fashioneds, playing sheepshead, but most of all laughing and having fun with her family and taking care of her grandkids. Rose also wanted to celebrate every day as if it were St. Patrick’s Day! She was a longtime member of Holy Angels Parish and president of the NSA (National Shenanigans Association). When Rose walked into a room people noticed. She had charisma and a beautiful positive energy. She was quick-witted and could deliver a line with such a deadpan expression that it would surprise people, causing them to laugh even more. Because of these qualities she was knighted the “Grande Dame of Mischief” by the royal family (her children). She had many parties with friends and family and was a great hostess . She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
She was the loving mother of Al Jr. (Laurie), Mary (Tom) Stodola, Mickey, Tom (Diana) and Joan; proud grandma of Kim (Michael), Kayla, Peter, Phil, Cassidy, A.J., Rachel, Joe, and Grace; and great-grandma to Theron, Fischer, Daxton, Peyton, Lindy, Jasper, Ryder, Aubriella, AdaLee and Rocco. She was preceded in death by husband, Allen W. Paul Sr.; son, Perry; grandchild Laura; and her siblings, Roger, Robert, David, Melvin, and Norma.
Please join us for a memorial Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15,0 at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
Visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or for directions.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Serenity Villa staff especially Tracy Ermer and Amy Cantrall, Horizon Home Hospice staff especially Kim McLaughlin and Debbie from The Waterford. “You will always be loved, remembered and missed.”
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.